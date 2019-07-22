UrduPoint.com
Iran's Actions In Gulf To Result In Increased Western Military Presence - London

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 11:18 PM

Iran's Actions in Gulf to Result in Increased Western Military Presence - London

Iran should be ready for increased Western military presence in the Persian Gulf if it continues to threaten foreign ships, UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said Monday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Iran should be ready for increased Western military presence in the Persian Gulf if it continues to threaten foreign ships, UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said Monday.

"If Iran continues on this dangerous path, they must accept the price will be a larger Western military presence in the waters along their coastline, not because we wish to increase tensions, but simply because freedom of navigation is a principle, which Britain and its allies will always defend," Hunt said, reporting to the parliament.

