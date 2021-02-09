UrduPoint.com
Iran's AEOI Chief Says Tehran Will Present Over 50 Nuclear Achievements In April - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), said on Tuesday that Tehran would present more than 50 achievements in the nuclear field on April 9, the country's National Day of Nuclear Technology, the IRNA news agency reported.

The official was reported to have made those remarks while speaking on the sidelines of the opening of the country's second Nuclear Industry Exhibition.

According to the news outlet, Salehi praised the efforts by the AEOI scientists and mentioned that due to preparedness of the country's nuclear scientists and officials Tehran's decision to resume nuclear fuel enrichment up to 20 percent became practical in 12 hours.

In December, Iran passed a law to increase its uranium enrichment and stop UN inspections of its nuclear sites in response to the killing of nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. At the start of January, Iran's atomic energy organization announced that the country had succeeded in enriching uranium at 20 percent at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.

