Iranian special representatives for Afghanistan, Hassan Kazemi Qomi, arrived in Kabul on Monday to hold meetings with officials of the interim Afghan government appointed by the Taliban (an organization under UN sanctions for terrorist activities), Afghan media reported

According to the Khaama Press media outlet, the agenda of talks between the Iranian envoy and Taliban officials include trade, the formation of an inclusive cabinet, and refugees.

The Taliban seized Kabul in mid-August and completed a large-scale offensive across Afghanistan in early September, declaring an end of a decades-long war and establishing a new all-male cabinet, led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, former foreign minister under the first Taliban rule, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.

Afghanistan has been going through a deepening economic and humanitarian crisis since the Taliban takeover. The most acute issues confronting the regime include an unabated exodus of Afghans fleeing their homeland in fear of the Taliban. Iran is among Afghanistan's neighboring states hosting the vast proportion of migrants and asylum seekers.

