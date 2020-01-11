The Iranian air defense system confused the Ukrainian passenger plane with a hostile cruise missile and due to disrupted communication the operator took a single-handed decision to shoot it down, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) aerospace force commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh said on Saturday.

"The air defense system confused the Ukrainian plane with a cruise missile 19 kilometers away [12 miles]," Hajizadeh said at a press conference.

He said the responsible air defense system operator experienced connectivity malfunctioning and could not reach out for making a decision. According to Hajizadeh, the operator had only 10 seconds to decide whether to hit the target or not and "made a bad choice."