UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) An alleged execution of a juvenile offender by Iranian authorities represents a violation of international human rights law, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said in a statement on Tuesday.

Shayan Saeedpour, born on 21 September 1997, was executed earlier in the day, after being convicted of a murder that allegedly took place on August 16, 2015. At that time, he was 17-years-old.

"Two UN human rights experts today expressed their dismay that the Islamic Republic of Iran has again violated international human rights law by executing by hanging this morning child offender Shayan Saeedpour," the statement said.

According to the experts, the Supreme Court's decision to execute Saeedpour neglected to take into account his age at the time of the offense, as well as the offender's mental health disorder, which meant that he did not attain mental maturity.

The experts also said that Iranian officials reportedly pressured the family of the victim to choose the application of the death penalty over the so-called blood money, legal in the country.

It might have been prompted by the fact that Saeedpour had escaped from a prison in the city of Saqez in March amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) protests, and re-arrested later.

"We are appalled that in this case Iranian officials allegedly promoted the application of the death penalty to a child offender," the experts said.

UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Iran Javaid Rehman and Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial or arbitrary executions Agnes Callamard also warned in the release that other individuals, involved in prison protests amid COVID-19 outbreak, might face capital punishment as early as on April 22.

The UN experts further urged Iran to halt all executions and launch independent investigations into the allegations.