(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Iranian Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanaei confirmed, during a conversation at the Russian Foreign Ministry, that Russian female journalist Yulia Yuzik, detained in Tehran, would soon be released, the ministry said in a statement Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Iranian Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanaei confirmed, during a conversation at the Russian Foreign Ministry, that Russian female journalist Yulia Yuzik, detained in Tehran, would soon be released, the ministry said in a statement Friday.

"Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov summoned Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Sanaei to the Russian Foreign Ministry on October 4 to clarify the circumstances for the detention of Russian citizen Y.Yuzik in Tehran. Sanaei confirmed that Yuzik had been detained by law enforcement agencies to give explanations on a number of issues.. and will soon be released," it said.

Earlier, the Russian Embassy in Iran reported that Yuzik had arrived in Tehran on September 29 on a private invitation, and her passport had been seized at the airport for unknown reasons. It added that she had been arrested on October 2 at the hotel.