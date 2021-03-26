(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi plans to pay a visit to the Russian capital of Moscow and hold a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali confirmed to Sputnik on Friday.

Araghchi and Ryabkov are constantly in contact, both bilaterally and through ambassadors, according to Jalali.

"The meeting with Ryabkov is on his agenda, but the exact date remains uncertain. However, they hold consultations regularly," Jalali said.

On March 11, Araghchi told Sputnik he would pay a visit to Moscow soon to discuss the latest developments around the Iran nuclear deal with Ryabkov.