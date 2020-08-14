UrduPoint.com
Iran's Ambassador In Caracas Refutes Reports On US Seizing Iranian Fuel Cargo

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 05:14 PM

Iran's Ambassador in Caracas Refutes Reports on US Seizing Iranian Fuel Cargo

Iran's Ambassador to Venezuela, Hojat Soltani, on Friday said that media reports claiming that the United States had confiscated Iranian fuel cargo from vessels en route to the Latin American country were false

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Iran's Ambassador to Venezuela, Hojat Soltani, on Friday said that media reports claiming that the United States had confiscated Iranian fuel cargo from vessels en route to the Latin American country were false.

On Thursday, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing US officials, that Iranian gasoline was confiscated for violating US sanctions for the very first time. The WSJ said that four vessels carrying oil were seized without the use of military force.

"Yet another lie and psychological warfare by the US propaganda machine.

The tankers are neither Iranians, nor their owners or flags have anything to do with Iran," the diplomat said, as quoted by the state-run IRNA agency.

Soltani added that US President Donald Trump was trying to cover up his failures by spreading false propaganda against Tehran.

In May, Iran sent five tankers loaded with oil to Venezuela to help Caracas overcome the fuel shortages in the country. The move was considered by the US to be a violation of the sanctions it imposed on both countries.

