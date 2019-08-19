(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) Iranian Ambassador in London Hamid Baeidinejad confirmed on Monday that the detained Iranian oil tanker, Grace 1, had left Gibraltar waters after a judge in the British overseas territory ordered it be released.

Media reported earlier in the day that the supertanker, renamed Adrian Darya, had departed from Gibraltar after being detained last month on suspicion of illegally transporting oil to Syria in breach of European sanctions.

"We confirm that, after 45 days in detention in Gibraltar waters, the tanker carrying Iranian oil set sail toward international waters," Baeidinejad wrote on Twitter.

Gibraltar has rejected a request made by the United States to keep the tanker detained.