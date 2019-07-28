UrduPoint.com
Iran's Araghchi Says Seizure Of Grace 1 Oil Tanker By Gibraltar Violates JCPOA

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 06:00 PM

Iran's Araghchi Says Seizure of Grace 1 Oil Tanker by Gibraltar Violates JCPOA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday that the detention of its Grace 1 oil tanker by the Gibraltar and UK marines over alleged breach of EU sanctions is a violation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal.

Araqchi spoke ahead of the JCPOA Joint Commission meeting in Vienna, scheduled to begin at noon local time (10:00 a.m. GMT).

"We witnessed the seizure of the Iranian oil tanker in the Gibraltar Strait which, in our opinion, is a violation [of the nuclear deal]. The [JCPOA] member states must not create obstacles for Iran's oil exports," Araghchi said, as quoted by the ISNA news agency.

On July 19, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran seized Stena Impero over alleged breach of international maritime regulations.

The tanker and its 23-member crew have been detained and towed to the port in Bandar Abbas.

The incident came two weeks after Iran's own Grace 1 tanker was seized by the Gibraltar law enforcement and UK marines on suspicion of carrying oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions. Four crew members have been detained and will remain in custody at least till August 15. Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has since accused London of piracy.

Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov expressed hope that the detention of UK-flagged Stena Impero tanker by Iran last week would not negatively impact the JCPOA talks and urged Tehran to refrain from steps that could trigger escalation to the deal.

