MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday that Tehran started running out of commitment reductions under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and soon there would be nothing left to discuss.

"Since there has been no solution for this problem and the US sanctions intensified, so, obviously, we're continuing this process and we reduce our commitments. As a matter of fact, we soon may come to an end of this process because there will be no remaining commitments to discuss," Araghchi said at the Moscow Nonproliferation Conference.

Earlier in the day, the deputy minister noted that Tehran rolled back its obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal to preserve the accord rather than destroy it, with the relevant right stipulated in the document itself.

The paragraph 36 of the deal stipulates that a signatory can cease its commitments "in whole or in part" if an issue that it deems to be constituting "significant non-performance" still remains unresolved as a result of procedures outlined in the accord.

Iran began gradually reducing its nuclear obligations on the first anniversary of the US unilateral pullout from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal on May 8. Earlier in the week, Iran embarked on the fourth stage of curtailing its commitments. According to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, the country plans to enrich uranium to 4.5 percent at the Fordow nuclear facility.

Tehran has repeatedly stressed its readiness to reverse these steps if European signatories to the deal ensure the country's interests, first of all those economic, amid Washington's reinstated sanctions.