TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Iran's return to its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal depends on whether it will receive a $15 billion tranche before the end of the year, Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"[Iran's] return to the full realization [of its commitments under] the JCPOA depends on whether it will receive $15 billion over the next four months," Araghchi said, as quoted by the Fars news outlet.

Araghchi added that if Tehran did not receive the tranche, it would continue to roll back its commitments to the nuclear deal