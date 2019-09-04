UrduPoint.com
Iran's Araghchi Says Tehran To Return To JCPOA Commitments If Receives $15Bln Tranche

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 09:50 AM

Iran's Araghchi Says Tehran to Return to JCPOA Commitments if Receives $15Bln Tranche

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Iran's return to its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal depends on whether it will receive a $15 billion tranche before the end of the year, Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"[Iran's] return to the full realization [of its commitments under] the JCPOA depends on whether it will receive $15 billion over the next four months," Araghchi said, as quoted by the Fars news outlet.

Araghchi added that if Tehran did not receive the tranche, it would continue to roll back its commitments to the nuclear deal

