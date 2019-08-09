UrduPoint.com
Iran's Armed Forces 'More Prepared Than Ever' To Face Threats - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Iran has never been more prepared to face its enemies since the war with Iraq than it is now, Chairman of Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Mojtaba Zonnour announced on Friday.

On August 6, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned that a war with Iran will be "the mother of all wars."

"According to my knowledge of the country's defense structure and the armed forces, we have not been as prepared as today in the face of the enemies' threats in the region since the war [with Iraq]," Zonnour said, quoted by Mehr news agency.

He also commented on the situation surrounding the downing of a US surveillance drone in Iran, claiming that the United States failed to properly respond due to its inability to asses Iran's capabilities.

US-Iran tensions flared up after US President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in 2018 and hit the Islamic Republic with new sanctions, prompting Iran to begin stockpiling low-enriched uranium again. Throughout the recent crisis, the Iranian government has been defiant, warning that any serious encroachment on the country's sovereignty will be met with an appropriate response.

