UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Atomic Agency Receives Medical Supplies Shipment From China - Statement

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 02:00 AM

Iran's Atomic Agency Receives Medical Supplies Shipment From China - Statement

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said on Wednesday it has received a donation of medical supplies to aid in combating COVID-19 from its Chinese equivalent, the China Atomic Energy Authority.

"The China Atomic Energy Authority, which works closely with Iran's Atomic Energy Agency on peaceful nuclear cooperation, has directed a consignment of humanitarian aid including 10,000 protective suits for patients and medical staff in ICU [intensive care units] plus 4,500 protective masks and ten sets of oxygenators," the AEOI said in a statement.

Since the outbreak has largely been overcome in China, the East Asian giant has embarked on a campaign of assistance to the worst-affected countries.

On Wednesday alone, France, Italy and Iran have stated they received shipments of medical and humanitarian aid from China.

Iran received a team of medical experts and supplies from China as early as March 8, when it briefly appeared to be the worst-hit country before the virus took hold in Europe.

Related Topics

Iran Europe China Nuclear France Italy March From Asia

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 67 new cases of COVID-19

47 minutes ago

Aldar Properties approves AED1.14 bn in cash divid ..

1 hour ago

Poland unveils 'anti-crisis shield' for virus-hit ..

2 hours ago

Poland unveils 'anti-crisis shield' for virus-hit ..

2 hours ago

US stocks suspended on deep losses, S&P 500 down 7 ..

2 hours ago

World markets tumble as recession fears eclipse st ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.