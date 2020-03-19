TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said on Wednesday it has received a donation of medical supplies to aid in combating COVID-19 from its Chinese equivalent, the China Atomic Energy Authority.

"The China Atomic Energy Authority, which works closely with Iran's Atomic Energy Agency on peaceful nuclear cooperation, has directed a consignment of humanitarian aid including 10,000 protective suits for patients and medical staff in ICU [intensive care units] plus 4,500 protective masks and ten sets of oxygenators," the AEOI said in a statement.

Since the outbreak has largely been overcome in China, the East Asian giant has embarked on a campaign of assistance to the worst-affected countries.

On Wednesday alone, France, Italy and Iran have stated they received shipments of medical and humanitarian aid from China.

Iran received a team of medical experts and supplies from China as early as March 8, when it briefly appeared to be the worst-hit country before the virus took hold in Europe.