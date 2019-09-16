UrduPoint.com
Iran's Atomic Agency, Rosatom Discuss Cooperation On IAEA Session Sidelines - Reports

The head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, Ali Akbar Salehi, discussed nuclear energy cooperation with Alexey Likhachev, the director general of Russian State Nuclear Corporation Rosatom, on Monday, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) The head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, Ali Akbar Salehi, discussed nuclear energy cooperation with Alexey Likhachev, the director general of Russian State Nuclear Corporation Rosatom, on Monday, media reported.

The two focused on practical steps to boost bilateral cooperation and improve coordination with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), according to the IRNA news agency.

Salehi and Likhachev are currently in Vienna, which is hosting the 63rd General Conference of the IAEA.

Among other topics, the event is expected to address the application of the agency's safeguards as tensions remain high around the collapsing Iran nuclear deal.

Iran began gradually reducing its nuclear obligations on the first anniversary of the US unilateral pullout from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal on May 8.

Tehran then announced that it would start abandoning some parts of its nuclear obligations every 60 days unless European signatories to the deal ensured Iran's interests under the agreement amid Washington's reinstated sanctions.

