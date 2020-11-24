The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) will be required to design a new a 40 megawatt heavy water reactor in accordance with the bill enacted on Tuesday, Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission spokesman Abolfazl Amouei said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) will be required to design a new a 40 megawatt heavy water reactor in accordance with the bill enacted on Tuesday, Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission spokesman Abolfazl Amouei said.

"According to Article 4 of the bill, which was approved by the commission on Tuesday, the AEOI will be required to establish a plant for the production of uranium," Amouei said as quoted by Mehr news agency.

According to him, during Tuesday's session, the Iranian lawmakers also discussed a strategic plan for lifting the sanctions against Iran.

The news comes as Iran continues to increase its stockpile of low-enriched uranium far beyond the limits set in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as Iran nuclear deal.