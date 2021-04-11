UrduPoint.com
Iran's Atomic Chief Calls Accident At Natanz Facility 'Nuclear Terrorism'

Sun 11th April 2021 | 08:40 PM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2021) Sunday's accident at the Natanz uranium enrichment plant was an attack and an act of "nuclear terrorism," Iran's vice president and atomic energy chief, Ali Akbar Salehi, told Iranian television.

On Sunday morning, Iran reported that the Natanz uranium enrichment plant suffered an accident involving its electricity distribution network.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said that the incident had been contained without leading to injuries or pollution. A probe was launched.

"While condemning this dastardly act, Iran stresses that the international community and the International Atomic Energy Agency must counter this nuclear terrorism," Salehi said.

According to the nuclear chief, the Sunday attack represents "the failure of opponents of negotiations on lifting sanctions against Iran."

Iran, he noted, reserves the right to take appropriate measures in connection with this incident.

