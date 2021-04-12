BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI), Behrouz Kamalvandi, was injured when he visited the Natanz uranium enrichment plant that suffered an accident on Sunday morning, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) agency reports.

According to IRIB, an "incident" involving Kamalvandi occurred at the Natanz facility, as a result of which, the AEOI spokesman suffered fractures. His condition is now stable.

On Sunday morning, Iran reported that the Natanz nuclear plant suffered an accident involving its electricity distribution network. Hours later, AEOI chief, Ali Akbar Salehi, described the accident as "nuclear terrorism."

Israel's Kan channel reported citing intelligence sources on Sunday that the Natanz facility was subjected to a cyberattack involving Israel's foreign intelligence service Mossad.