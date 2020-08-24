UrduPoint.com
Iran's Atomic Energy Body Says Fire At Natanz Nuclear Plant Caused By Sabotage

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 12:20 AM

Iran's Atomic Energy Body Says Fire at Natanz Nuclear Plant Caused by Sabotage

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Fire at the Natanz nuclear facility in early July was the result of sabotage, Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), said on Sunday.

"Investigation confirmed that it was sabotage," Kamalvandi said, as quoted by the Al-Alam tv channel.

The AEOI spokesman added that the details would be announced at an appropriate time.

In early July, a major explosion hit Iran's Natanz nuclear plant for enriching uranium. No casualties or leaks of radioactive materials from the facility have been reported.

Some local news outlets attributed the explosion to Israel's act of sabotage. Iranian authorities did not confirm or deny such reports, and have said that results of the investigation would be revealed later.

