TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Washington's suspension of sanctions waivers related to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is just a vain attempt to put pressure on Iran, Iran's Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) spokesman, Behruz Kamalvandi, said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the United States would end the waivers after a 60-day wind-down period. The US will provide a 90-day extension for the sanctions waiver for foreign entities engaged in work at the first unit of Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant.

"The reports about the cancellation of nuclear wavers are vain, they aim at diverting the public attention, both inside the country and globally, from constant defeats," Kamalvandi told the ISNA news agency.

The AEOI spokesman expressed the belief that the suspension of sanction waivers would not anyhow affect the nuclear cooperation within the JCPOA, and that US moves were only aimed at "putting pressure on Iran."

"Nothing will happen in fact, this is just information fuzzbuzz in media and nothing more," Kamalvandi added.