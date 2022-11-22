The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said on Tuesday that the country had increased or started the production of uranium enriched up to 60% in a number of its nuclear facilities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said on Tuesday that the country had increased or started the production of uranium enriched up to 60% in a number of its nuclear facilities.

According to the AEOI, stockpiles of an enriched uranium had increased at the Natanz Enrichment Complex, with the production of 60% enriched uranium starting at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant as well.

The organization also noted that it had installed a new generation of centrifuges at the plant to ensure a more efficient enrichment.

On November 17, the IAEA board of Governor adopted a resolution, drafted by the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Germany, by 26 votes in favor, 2 against and 5 abstentions. The document obligated Iran to cooperate with the agency's investigation into uranium traces found at undeclared sites.

Earlier in the week, Iranian authorities vowed to drastically review its cooperation with the IAEA and its nuclear activity in response to the resolution.