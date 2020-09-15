UrduPoint.com
Iran's Attack Against US To Be Met With Attack 1,000 Times Greater In Magnitude - Trump

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 08:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Any attack by Iran against the United States will be countered by means of a much more powerful attack on Tehran, US President Donald Trump said.

"According to press reports, Iran may be planning an assassination, or other attack, against the United States in retaliation for the killing of terrorist leader Soleimani, which was carried out for his planning a future attack, murdering U.

S. Troops, and the death & suffering caused over so many years," Trump wrote on Twitter.

"Any attack by Iran, in any form, against the United States will be met with an attack on Iran that will be 1,000 times greater in magnitude!" the US leader said.

