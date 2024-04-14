Irans attack put significant pressure on Israels air defense system: Experts

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Iran's choice to use drones for the attack against Israel has the advantage of being cost-effective and difficult for the opponent to intercept, putting significant pressure on Israel's air defense systems, experts said on Sunday.

Over 200 missiles and drones have been launched from Iran to Israel, and the vast majority were intercepted but an unknown number of missiles fell in Israeli territory.

A Chinese national living in Jerusalem told the Global Times that around 3 am local time on Sunday they heard the sound of air raid sirens and explosions, but it has now calmed down.

The Chinese Embassy in Israel once again reminded Chinese nationals in Israel to closely monitor the local security situation and embassy safety alerts, while maintaining safety precautions, avoid unnecessary outside activity, stay away from high-risk areas and sensitive locations, enhance awareness, guard against complacency, strengthen security measures.

A military expert who spoke on the condition of anonymity told the Global Times on Sunday that it was clear that Iran's purpose in launching the attack was to retaliate for the bombing of the Iranian embassy by Israel.

Iran intended to respond with a tit-for-tat, blood-for-blood attack, as a warning to Israel not to act recklessly, the expert said, noting that the advantage of using drones for the attack is that they are cost-effective and, as low, slow, and small targets, they are difficult for the opponent to intercept.

Wei Dongxu, editor of a military program on Global news Radio, told the Global Times that Iran's suicidal drones have a very long range, reaching hundreds or even thousands of kilometers.

"Although drone technology and structure are relatively simple, they have their own advantages. Drones fly in low-altitude areas, using swarm tactics to overwhelm the opponent's air defense system, allowing for saturation attacks on targets within the region," Wei said.

For Israel, even if its "Iron Dome" defense system can intercept suicide drones, if there are a large number of drones in a short time, Israel's air defense system will face significant pressure. Additionally, Iran also has the capability to supply suicide drones to pro-Iran armed groups in the middle East, allowing them to use forward launch positions near Israel to engage in coordinated attacks, Wei said.

Wei pointed out that Iran is equipped with ballistic missiles with a range of about 2,000 kilometers and cruise missiles with a range of over 1,000 kilometers. Tehran's firepower can cover most of the Middle East region, representing a fierce and precise long-range retaliatory means.

"Facing a large-scale Iranian drone and missile attack, Israel's air defense and missile defense systems are unable to fully defend saturation attacks by ballistic missiles and suicide drones. Once Israeli air force bases are struck, the Israeli military's counterattack capability will also be weakened," Wei said.

The same military expert said that Iran would assess the possibility of launching multiple waves of attack, with the most important factor being to observe the reactions of the US and Israel. If the US and Israel respond with counterattacks, Iran might launch a second and third round of attacks, potentially escalating the conflict further, the expert said.

Wei also said that the current situation in the Middle East is complex. Iran's retaliation is primarily in response to the calls of its own people, while also demonstrating strength and determination in the current turbulent regional situation. However, Iran does not wish to be drawn into a large-scale conflict or war.

