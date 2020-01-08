UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Attacks On US Bases In Iraq Self-Defense, Tehran Not Seeking War - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 07:50 AM

Iran's Attacks on US Bases in Iraq Self-Defense, Tehran Not Seeking War - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says the Wednesday morning missile attacks on US military facilities in Iraq were carried out in self-defense and are in line with the UN Charter.

"Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched.

We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression," Zarif wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that the early Wednesday missile attacks on US bases in Iraq (in Erbil, and the Ayn Al Asad Airbase) are a revenge operation ("Operation Martyr Soleimani") that Iran launched in response to the US killing of commander Qasem Soleimani.

According to US media reports, no US servicemen were killed in the attacks.

Related Topics

Attack United Nations Iran Twitter Iraq Media From Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs Dubai Council’s first ..

6 hours ago

Sharjah Police deploy ‘Vehicle of Hope’ in cor ..

8 hours ago

FNC approves draft law regarding Police College

8 hours ago

Sharjah Children reopens ‘Child Centre’ in Al ..

9 hours ago

Solemn ceremony for Iran general turns tragic

8 hours ago

Deputy Commissioner Multan orders removal of encro ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.