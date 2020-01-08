MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says the Wednesday morning missile attacks on US military facilities in Iraq were carried out in self-defense and are in line with the UN Charter.

"Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched.

We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression," Zarif wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that the early Wednesday missile attacks on US bases in Iraq (in Erbil, and the Ayn Al Asad Airbase) are a revenge operation ("Operation Martyr Soleimani") that Iran launched in response to the US killing of commander Qasem Soleimani.

According to US media reports, no US servicemen were killed in the attacks.