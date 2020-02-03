Ukraine has violated the procedures for the investigation into the Iran Boeing crash by publishing an Iranian pilot's secret audio file, the head of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization Accident Department, Hassan Razai, said on Monday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Ukraine has violated the procedures for the investigation into the Iran Boeing crash by publishing an Iranian pilot's secret audio file, the head of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization Accident Department, Hassan Razai, said on Monday.

"The Ukrainian investigation team conducted a procedure and published a secret audio file [featuring] a conversation between a pilot of Iran Aseman Airlines and the airport's control tower during the Ukrainian aircraft's takeoff," Razai said.

He added that this dialogue was linked to a test conversation of a local airline that was flying in parallel with the Ukrainian flight.

Razai said that Ukraine's actions might impact future cooperation between Kiev and Tehran.

Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 crashed near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport minutes after takeoff on January 8. All 176 people on board were killed, among them citizens of Ukraine, Iran, Canada, Afghanistan, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom. Three days later, the Iranian military admitted to unintentionally shooting down the jetliner, having confused it with a hostile cruise missile.