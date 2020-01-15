UrduPoint.com
Iran's Bulk Carrier Catches Fire In Port In Russia's Dagestan, No One Injured- Emergencies

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 10:30 AM

PYATIGORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) An Iranian bulk carrier has caught fire in a port in Russia's Dagestan Republic and is currently engulfed in smoke, while no one has been injured, the regional department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Wednesday.

"An employee of the Makhachkala port has informed us about a fire on board of an Iranian bulk carrier, moored at the first pier. According to the information that we have, there is no cargo on board ... Rescue fire vehicles have arrived at the site, there is no fire, only smoke," the Emergencies Ministry's department said in a statement.

The fire seat is located in the captain's cabin.

"There is no risk of fire spreading. There are no injuries," the department added.

