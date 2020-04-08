Iranian Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati said on Wednesday that $1.6 billion owned by the bank on its accounts in clearing services provider Clearstream had been "unfrozen" in Luxembourg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Iranian Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati said on Wednesday that $1.6 billion owned by the bank on its accounts in clearing services provider Clearstream had been "unfrozen" in Luxembourg.

"The amount of $1.

6 billion owned by the central bank of Iran, which has been frozen since January 15, 2016, with Clearstream in Luxembourg, has been unfrozen," the head of the central bank said.

Hemmati noted that the United States had intended to hold these funds, but their attempts were thwarted by the Iranian Central Bank.

According to earlier media reports, part of Iranian assets abroad could be unfrozen to facilitate purchase of necessary goods amid the coronavirus pandemic.