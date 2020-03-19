UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Chamber Of Commerce Urges EU To Help Cut US Sanctions As COVID-19 Spreads - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 04:17 PM

Iran's Chamber of Commerce Urges EU to Help Cut US Sanctions as COVID-19 Spreads - Reports

The European Union should put pressure on the United States to remove its sanctions on Iran to facilitate the purchase and delivery of vital medical supplies necessary to combat the coronavirus, the head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture stated in a letter to EU finance leaders, state media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The European Union should put pressure on the United States to remove its sanctions on Iran to facilitate the purchase and delivery of vital medical supplies necessary to combat the coronavirus, the head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture stated in a letter to EU finance leaders, state media reported on Thursday.

In the letter, which was addressed to Christoph Leitl, the president of the Association of European Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Gholamhossein Shafei stressed that COVID-19 was an urgent issue for Iran, adding that sanctions imposed by the US were having a humanitarian toll, as they were preventing the country from purchasing medical supplies, the Islamic Republic news Agency reported.

"I strongly believe that humanitarian issues are of high significance for you. Therefore, in line with the positive attitude, you are expected to pave the way for buying medicine and medical equipment through talks with EU's chambers of commerce," Shafei's letter read, as quoted by the agency.

In statements published on Monday, both Russia and China urged the US to ease sanctions on Iran in order to help curb the spread of COVID-19, which, as of Thursday morning, has already cost the lives of over 1,130 people in the middle Eastern country.

US sanctions on Iran have cost the Islamic Republic roughly $200 billion over the last two years and are also hindering efforts to prevent deaths caused by COVID-19, the country's president Hassan Rouhani announced in a letter to world leaders on Saturday.

On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced new sanctions against three Iranian individuals connected with the country's petrochemical industry. Pompeo reiterated that the US will continue to fully enforce all its sanctions placed on the Islamic Republic.

Related Topics

World Iran Chambers Of Commerce Russia China Agriculture European Union United States Chamber Commerce Media All From Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Mike Pompeo Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shahniera Akram asks building owners to show rent ..

8 minutes ago

TECNO rumored to sign Mehwish Hayat as Brand Ambas ..

12 minutes ago

Several flights to move to Terminal 3: Abu Dhabi A ..

20 minutes ago

Universities to support govt initiatives for preve ..

13 minutes ago

Public gathering strictly banned: SSP Sukkur

11 minutes ago

Daily review meeting about coronavirus being held: ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.