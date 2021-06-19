(@FahadShabbir)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) Iranian top judge Ebrahim Raisi is winning the presidential election after receiving more than 50% of the votes counted, Jamal Orf, the head of the country's election campaign, said on Saturday.

"[A total of] 28.

6 million of our compatriots voted. Taking into account that the vote count is still underway, this is preliminary data. At the same time, Ebrahim Raisi has received more than 17.8 million votes to date," Orf said, as broadcast by Iranian television.

The head of the Iranian Interior Ministry will announce the winner later in time.