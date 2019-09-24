UrduPoint.com
Iran's Chief Of Staff Warns Any Potential Enemy Of Defeat In War On Iran - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 05:46 PM

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Maj. Gen. Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said Tehran is ready to defend the country and that any aggression from the outside would result in the enemy's defeat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Maj. Gen. Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said Tehran is ready to defend the country and that any aggression from the outside would result in the enemy's defeat.

"Today, enemies, who are fearful of a war with Iran, have taken the path of economic terrorism ... We have repeatedly warned the enemies that if they invade this country, they will be treated like the American drone and the British oil tanker, and that the result of this invasion will be captivity and defeat," Tasnim News Agency quoted Maj. Gen. Baqeri as saying at an open session of the parliament.

On Friday, Washington announced new sanctions against Iran for its alleged role in the drone attacks against Saudi Aramco oil facilities, even though responsibly for the attack was claimed by Yemen's Houthis.

"We say to the neighboring countries that we have no enmity with you. Countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are Muslim countries that have lost their path and should side with Iran so that the regional security will be preserved," the official said.

In the early hours of September 14, a drone attack targeted Saudi Aramco's Abqaiq and Khurais oil processing facilities, forcing the national oil company to shut them down. This resulted in a more than twofold drop in Saudi Arabia's daily net oil output. The United States and Saudi Arabia have put the blame on Iran. Tehran has denied having any role in the incident.

