Iran's Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Hit 175,927 With 2,095 New Cases Recorded

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 05:46 PM

Iran's confirmed COVID-19 cases hit 175,927 with 2,095 new cases recorded

Iran reported 2,095 new cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total confirmed novel coronavirus cases to 175,927 on Tuesday, according to official IRNA news agency

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Iran reported 2,095 new cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total confirmed novel coronavirus cases to 175,927 on Tuesday, according to official IRNA news agency.

Sima Sadat Lari, the spokeswoman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical education, said during his daily update on Tuesday that 72 people died overnight, taking the total fatalities over the virus to 8,425.

So far, 138,457 have recovered and 2,639 remain in critical condition, said Lari.

According to the health spokeswoman, 1,128,601 lab tests for COVID-19 have been carried out in Iran as of Tuesday.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19.

Iran and China have offered mutual help in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

In mid-February, at the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak in China, Iran lit up the Tehran Azadi (Liberty) Tower to show its solidarity with China, and donated 3 million masks to China.

In return, China has delivered several shipments of medical supplies to Iran. On Feb. 29, a five-member Chinese medical team visited Iran for a month-long mission to help Iran fight the pandemic.

