TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) : Iran reported 2,445 new cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases to 209,970 on Tuesday, according to official IRNA news agency.

Sima Sadat Lari, the spokeswoman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical education, said during his daily update that 121 people died overnight, taking the total fatalities over the virus to 9,863.

So far, 169,160 have recovered and 2,846 remain in critical condition in the country, said Lari.

According to the health spokeswoman, 1,475,331 lab tests for COVID-19 have been carried out in Iran as of Tuesday.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19.