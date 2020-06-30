(@FahadShabbir)

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Iran reported 2,457 new cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total confirmed novel coronavirus cases to 227,622 on Tuesday, according to official IRNA news agency.

Sima Sadat Lari, the spokeswoman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical education, said during her daily update on Tuesday that 147 people died overnight, taking the total fatalities over the virus to 10,817.

So far, 188,758 have recovered and 3,049 remain in critical condition, said Lari.

According to the health spokeswoman, 1,666,587 lab tests for COVID-19 have been carried out in Iran as of Tuesday.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19.

Iran and China have offered mutual help in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

In mid-February, at the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak in China, Iran lit up the Tehran Azadi (Liberty) Tower to show its solidarity with China, and donated 3 million masks to China.

In return, China has delivered several shipments of medical supplies to Iran. On Feb. 29, a five-member Chinese medical team visited Iran for a month-long mission to help Iran fight the pandemic.