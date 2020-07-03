Iran's confirmed novel coronavirus cases rose to 235,429 on Friday after an overnight registration of 2,566 new infections, according to official IRNA news agency

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Iran's confirmed novel coronavirus cases rose to 235,429 on Friday after an overnight registration of 2,566 new infections, according to official IRNA news agency.

During her daily briefing, Sima Sadat Lari, the spokeswoman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical education, said out of the new cases in the past 24 hours, 1,483 were hospitalized.

The pandemic has so far claimed the lives of 11,260 Iranians, up by 154 in the past 24 hours, she said.

So far, 196,446 have recovered and been discharged from hospitals and 3,123 remain in critical condition.

According to Lari, 1,744,958 lab tests for COVID-19 have been carried out in Iran as of Friday.

Iran's health official said that seven provinces of Kordestan, Kermanshah, Khuzestan, Hormozgan, Bushehr, Khorasan Razavi and Ilam are in high-risk red condition.

Besides, the provinces of Tehran, Fars, Mazandaran, Hamadan, Zanjan, Alborz, and Sistan and Baluchestan are on alert condition over the virus.

Iranian health authorities are preparing to reimpose restrictions amidst the resurgence of the viral disease.

Lari on Friday asked people to observe health instructions, including the sanitary basics, social distancing and wearing masks in public.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19.

In mid-February, at the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak in China, Iran lit up the Tehran Azadi (Liberty) Tower to show its solidarity with China, and donated 3 million masks to China.

In return, China has delivered several shipments of medical supplies to Iran. On Feb. 29, a five-member Chinese medical team visited Iran for a month-long mission to help Iran fight the pandemic.