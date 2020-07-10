Iran's confirmed novel coronavirus cases rose to 252,720 on Friday after an overnight registration of 2,262 new infections, according to official IRNA news agency

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Iran's confirmed novel coronavirus cases rose to 252,720 on Friday after an overnight registration of 2,262 new infections, according to official IRNA news agency.

During her daily briefing, Sima Sadat Lari, the spokeswoman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical education, said out of the new cases in the past 24 hours, 1,455 were hospitalized.

The pandemic has so far claimed the lives of 12,447 Iranians, up by 142 in the past 24 hours, she said.

So far, 215,015 have recovered and been discharged from hospitals and 3,319 remain in critical condition.

According to Lari, 1,922,501 lab tests for COVID-19 have been carried out in Iran as of Friday.

Iran's health official said that 19 provinces are still either in high-risk or on alert condition.

She urged people to avoid unnecessary trips and refrain from ceremonial gatherings.

Lari on Friday asked people to observe health instructions, including the social distancing and wearing masks in public.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19.

In mid-February, at the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak in China, Iran lit up the Tehran Azadi (Liberty) Tower to show its solidarity with China, and donated 3 million masks to China.

In return, China has delivered several shipments of medical supplies to Iran. On Feb. 29, a five-member Chinese medical team visited Iran for a month-long mission to help Iran fight the pandemic.