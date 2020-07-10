UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Hit 252,720, With 2,262 New Cases Reported

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 05:23 PM

Iran's confirmed COVID-19 cases hit 252,720, with 2,262 new cases reported

Iran's confirmed novel coronavirus cases rose to 252,720 on Friday after an overnight registration of 2,262 new infections, according to official IRNA news agency

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Iran's confirmed novel coronavirus cases rose to 252,720 on Friday after an overnight registration of 2,262 new infections, according to official IRNA news agency.

During her daily briefing, Sima Sadat Lari, the spokeswoman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical education, said out of the new cases in the past 24 hours, 1,455 were hospitalized.

The pandemic has so far claimed the lives of 12,447 Iranians, up by 142 in the past 24 hours, she said.

So far, 215,015 have recovered and been discharged from hospitals and 3,319 remain in critical condition.

According to Lari, 1,922,501 lab tests for COVID-19 have been carried out in Iran as of Friday.

Iran's health official said that 19 provinces are still either in high-risk or on alert condition.

She urged people to avoid unnecessary trips and refrain from ceremonial gatherings.

Lari on Friday asked people to observe health instructions, including the social distancing and wearing masks in public.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19.

In mid-February, at the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak in China, Iran lit up the Tehran Azadi (Liberty) Tower to show its solidarity with China, and donated 3 million masks to China.

In return, China has delivered several shipments of medical supplies to Iran. On Feb. 29, a five-member Chinese medical team visited Iran for a month-long mission to help Iran fight the pandemic.

Related Topics

Iran Education China Alert Tehran From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Increase the minimum age of marriage for girls in ..

2 minutes ago

PCB responds to Danish Kaneria and Saleem Malik

14 minutes ago

Israel records highest single-day virus tally

3 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Friday 10 J ..

3 minutes ago

Conducive relations between police, masses urged f ..

3 minutes ago

Speakers pay tributes to sufi saint Bedil

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.