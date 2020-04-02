UrduPoint.com
Iran's Coronavirus Cases Exceed 50,000, Death Toll Reaches 3,160 - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 03:55 PM

Iran's coronavirus cases have gone up by 2,875 over the past 24 hours to 50,468, with the death toll rising by 124 to 3,160, the Health Ministry spokesman told the IRINN channel on Thursday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Iran's coronavirus cases have gone up by 2,875 over the past 24 hours to 50,468, with the death toll rising by 124 to 3,160, the Health Ministry spokesman told the IRINN channel on Thursday.

At the same, 16,711 patients have recovered, Kianush Jahanpur added.

The record daily numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths that Iran has registered are 3,186 and 157 respectively.

