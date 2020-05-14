UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Coronavirus Count Surpasses 114,500 - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 05:42 PM

Iran's Coronavirus Count Surpasses 114,500 - Health Ministry

The overall number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Iran has passed 114,533 after another 1,808 people tested positive, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said Thursday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The overall number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Iran has passed 114,533 after another 1,808 people tested positive, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said Thursday.

"In the past day, the country registered 1,808 new cases of infection with the coronavirus.

The total is 114,533," he said on national news channel IRINN.

Further 71 people died of virus-related complications in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 6,854, while 90,539 people have recovered since Iran reported the first case on February 19.

Related Topics

Iran Died February Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Komal Rizvi stars launches her YouTube Channel

6 minutes ago

Russia's Vektor Research Center Hopes to Register ..

6 minutes ago

Iraq Committed to Oil Cut Agreement Despite Report ..

6 minutes ago

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Italian Part ..

6 minutes ago

National

6 minutes ago

Uzbekistan Retrieves $10Mln in French Assets of Ex ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.