TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The overall number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Iran has passed 114,533 after another 1,808 people tested positive, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said Thursday.

"In the past day, the country registered 1,808 new cases of infection with the coronavirus.

The total is 114,533," he said on national news channel IRINN.

Further 71 people died of virus-related complications in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 6,854, while 90,539 people have recovered since Iran reported the first case on February 19.