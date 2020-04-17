The number of coronavirus cases in Iran is approaching 80,000 after nearly 1,500 people were diagnosed over the past day, while the death toll is creeping closer to 5,000, Alireza Vahabzadeh, an adviser to the country's health minister, said on Friday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in Iran is approaching 80,000 after nearly 1,500 people were diagnosed over the past day, while the death toll is creeping closer to 5,000, Alireza Vahabzadeh, an adviser to the country's health minister, said on Friday.

"[Over the past 24 hours] 1,499 new cases of the coronavirus were detected. To date, a total of 79,494 cases of the infection have been reported.

Unfortunately, over the past 24 hours, 89 people have died. To this date, 4,958 people have died," Vahabzadeh wrote on Twitter.

The health official added that over 54,000 people have recovered.

The death toll has for four days in a row been below 100, and the number of new cases is way off the peak of March 30, when over 3,100 new cases were confirmed in a single day.

This marks a significant slowdown in the outbreak, which has nearly rendered the Islamic Republic the worst-affected in the world.