UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 8,000

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 04:17 PM

Iran's coronavirus death toll surpasses 8,000

Iran on Wednesday confirmed 70 more fatalities from the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide death toll to 8,012

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ):Iran on Wednesday confirmed 70 more fatalities from the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide death toll to 8,012.

A further 3,134 people tested positive for the virus, raising the overall count to 160,696, Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said.

Jahanpour said 125,206 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, while 2,585 patients remain in critical condition.

A total of 997,009 tests have been conducted in the country so far, according to the ministry.

The country continues seeing an upward trend in daily infections in many provinces, especially in the southwestern Khuzestan province.

Razavi Khorasan, West and East Azerbaijan, Kurdistan, Kermanshah, Hormozgan, Sistan, and Baluchestan provinces are among the high-risk regions, it added.

Despite the rising number of cases, government employees went back to work, and mosques resumed daily prayers across the Middle Eastern country on Saturday.

Shopping malls are now open beyond 6.00 p.m. (1330GMT) closing time imposed as part of the virus restrictions.

Iran started loosening the containment measures in April, and classified areas as white, orange and red, indicating low, medium and high risk for infections, respectively.

Related Topics

Iran Orange Kermanshah Azerbaijan April From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OPEC+ Slashed Oil Output by Over 10Mln Bpd in May ..

4 minutes ago

“Law will take its due course in Shehbaz Sharif ..

20 minutes ago

Present govt restored people's trust in Pakistan P ..

14 minutes ago

Recovery hope fires fresh rally in equities, but c ..

14 minutes ago

Wishes pour in as Wasim Akram turns 54

14 minutes ago

Uganda to evacuate over 2,400 nationals abroad ami ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.