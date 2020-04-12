UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Coronavirus Fight More Effective Than Europe Even With US Sanctions - President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 05:10 PM

Iran's Coronavirus Fight More Effective Than Europe Even With US Sanctions - President

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Iran's fight against the coronavirus pandemic has been more effective than many European states saying that the country must also contend with the "virus of sanctions," media reported Sunday.

"We acted better than [Europe] in fighting against the coronavirus, thanks to the efforts by people, the medical staff, the state radio and tv, Armed Forces, the cyberspace and artists. The reason is that all of us stand beside each other and united but you are not," Rouhani said, addressing the National Coronavirus Campaign Headquarters in Tehran, Fars news Agency reported.

Rouhani added that the country's effort against the pandemic was further dogged by crippling US sanctions.

"We have the coronavirus problem like you, but we have also been dealing with a virus worse than the coronavirus which is the sanctions, while you don't have this problem," he added.

Iran's epidemiological situation quickly deteriorated following the detection of the first cases of infection in late February, but the rate of infection and death from the virus appears to have slowed in the past week.

Health Ministry Spokesman Kainoush Jahanpour on Saturday placed the total number of infected in the country at just above 70,000 with 4,357 fatalities so far. 

Related Topics

Iran Tehran February Sunday Media TV All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Oman announces 62 new COVID-19 cases

59 minutes ago

Education ministry to test online exam platform fo ..

59 minutes ago

Pensioners in Abu Dhabi to receive pensions on 19t ..

59 minutes ago

Spain&#039;s coronavirus death toll rises to 16,97 ..

59 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed launches &#039;National Home Tes ..

1 hour ago

Kuwait reports 80 new coronavirus cases, total at ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.