MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) The number of cases of COVID-19 in Iran has crossed the 70,000 mark with the confirmation of over 1,800 new cases in 24 hours, while an additional 125 deaths have taken the coronavirus death toll to 4,357, the country's Health Ministry Spokesman Kainoush Jahanpour said Saturday.

According to the figures from the daily update, over 36,000 have been discharged with complete recoveries so far while the official number of confirmed cases now stands at 70,029.

Iran briefly became the worst affected country outside China and remains the epicenter of the pandemic in western Asia.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has expressed confidence in recent weeks that that number of cases appeared to be steadily plateauing.�