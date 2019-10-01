(@FahadShabbir)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) An Iranian court has sentenced a former Defense Ministry's official to death in charge of spying for the United States, Iran's Judiciary Spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said on Tuesday.

"A spy working for the Iranian Defense Ministry was sentenced to death on charge of spying for the United States," Esmaili was quoted as saying by the Iranian official tv channel.