UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's COVID-19 Case Tally Exceeds 150,000, Death Toll Nears 7,800 - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 06:50 PM

Iran's COVID-19 Case Tally Exceeds 150,000, Death Toll Nears 7,800 - Health Ministry

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) A further 2,516 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Iran over the past 24 hours, a slight increase from the 2,228 cases reported a day before, bringing the total to 151,466, spokesperson for the Iranian Health Ministry Kianush Jahanpur said on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 2,516 new cases of infection have been reported.

The total is now 151,466, [a total of] 118,848 people have recovered, " Jahanpur said during an appearance on the state-run IRINN broadcaster.

The death toll rose by 63 to 7,797 in the given period.

The Iranian public health authorities have been reporting a sharp rise in the daily number of new cases since the start of May after the government began to ease lockdown measures amid a fall in the infection rate.

Related Topics

Iran May Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Government worked remotely with efficiency: Mohamm ..

40 minutes ago

Minister of Economy, Minister of State for Advance ..

40 minutes ago

RAKEZ introduces holding company set-up to back in ..

2 hours ago

UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Ar ..

2 hours ago

Federal Tax Authority clarifies measures to postpo ..

2 hours ago

ADP urges families to protect children, not to lea ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.