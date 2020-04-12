UrduPoint.com
Iran's COVID-19 Case Total Rises By 1,657 To 71,686 - Health Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 03:10 PM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in Iran has risen by 1,657 to 71,686 since the start of the outbreak, the country's Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said Sunday.

Iran's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 4,474 after 117 people died due to complications from the disease in the previous 24 hours, Jahanpour announced in a broadcast televised by the IRINN television channel.

A total of 43,894 people have recovered after contracting the coronavirus disease, the spokesman announced.

Jahanpour stated that Iran was making progress in curbing the outbreak, and noted an improvement in the situation since February 19, when authorities first reported positive tests for the disease.

