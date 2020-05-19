The number of coronavirus cases in Iran has increased by 2,111 over the past day continuing the upward trend in active cases in the country, Kianoush Jahanpour, spokesman for Iran's Health Ministry, said Tuesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in Iran has increased by 2,111 over the past day continuing the upward trend in active cases in the country, Kianoush Jahanpour, spokesman for Iran's Health Ministry, said Tuesday.

The total number of cases has now reached a total of 124,603, while 62 more deaths have taken the toll to 7,119, the spokesman announced at a regular briefing in Tehran.

According to the given numbers, active cases have exceeded 20,000 for the first time since April 17.

Jahanpour added that 2,698 patients remain in critical condition while the total number of patients who have recovered has exceeded 91,000.

The number of daily infections appears on an upward trend after hovering around the 1,000 mark in late April and early May.

The country continues to emerge from the lockdown imposed in late February, although the government reimposed a lockdown in southwestern Khuzestan province after a coronavirus cluster was detected there.