UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's COVID-19 Cases Surpass 1 Mln

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 08:32 PM

Iran's COVID-19 cases surpass 1 mln

Iran reported on Thursday 13,922 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally of infections in the country to 1,003,494

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Iran reported on Thursday 13,922 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally of infections in the country to 1,003,494.

Among the newly infected people, 1,921 had to be hospitalized, Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical education, was quoted as saying by the ministry's website.

Sadat Lari said at her daily briefing that 358 new deaths related to the coronavirus were registered, raising the death toll from the epidemic in the country to 49,348.

She added that 699,315 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered or been released from Iranian hospitals, and 5,824 others are currently in critical condition.

A total of 6,256,715 laboratory tests for the coronavirus have been carried out in Iran so far. Currently, 64 Iranian counties are on red alert over a high risk of infection, 278 others are on orange alert, and 106 are on yellow alert, the spokeswoman noted.

Related Topics

Iran Education Orange Alert From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

KP Governor condoles demise of Zafarullah Khan Jam ..

48 seconds ago

UAE leaders send condolences to Saudi king on deat ..

36 minutes ago

551 fertilizers bags seized after samples fail lab ..

49 seconds ago

China welcomes, appreciates Afghan govt-Taliban pe ..

51 seconds ago

Police arrested 16 POs within last three months, c ..

4 minutes ago

Hong Kong reports 90 new COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.