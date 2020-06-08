(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Iran's daily COVID-19 cases have dropped to 2,043, continuing the decline after last week's record growth, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on Monday

Iran registered a record 3,574 cases on Thursday. Since then, the country has been reporting less than 3,000 cases a day.

"In the past 24 hours: New cases tested positive: 2,043[;] New death toll: 70," Jahanpur said, as quoted by the government's official account on Twitter.

The new infections have taken the toll to the total of 173,832, with the death toll now standing at 8,351. The recoveries have reached 136,360.

Iran has explained the recent spike in cases by more aggressive testing. According to the ministry, the country now conducts up to 25,000 tests daily.