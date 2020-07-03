Iran has confirmed 154 coronavirus-related fatalities over the past 24 hours, a slight increase from the 148 deaths a day ago, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said in a Friday update, taking the overall death toll to 11,260

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) Iran has confirmed 154 coronavirus-related fatalities over the past 24 hours, a slight increase from the 148 deaths a day ago, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said in a Friday update, taking the overall death toll to 11,260.

At the same time, Iran reported 2,566 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 235,429, Lari said, as broadcast by the IRINN channel.

Meanwhile, more than 196,000 people have fully recovered from the disease.

Iran reported a surge in COVID-19 deaths in mid-June, when more than 100 coronavirus-related fatalities had been recorded for the first time in two months amid the gradual relaxation of the coronavirus-related lockdown. Since June 11, Iran is registering 2,200-2,700 COVID-19 cases a day on average.

The Iranian authorities have complained that the population is not taking the health crisis seriously and have decided to make wearing face masks compulsory in public places starting on July 5.