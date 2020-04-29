(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Iran has increased to 93,657, with the death toll nearing 6,000, the Health Ministry's spokesman, Kianush Jahanpur, said on Wednesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The total number of COVID-19 cases in Iran has increased to 93,657, with the death toll nearing 6,000, the Health Ministry's spokesman, Kianush Jahanpur, said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, 1,073 new COVID-19 cases have been detected.

The total number of those infected has reached 93,657. As many as 73,791 people have recovered," Jahanpur said, as aired by the Islamic Republic of Iran news Network broadcaster.

Over the past 24 hours, the country's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 80 to 5,957, he added.

On Tuesday, the country reported 1,112 new COVID-19 cases and 71 fatalities.