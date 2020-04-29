UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's COVID-19 Death Toll Nears 6,000 - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 03:32 PM

Iran's COVID-19 Death Toll Nears 6,000 - Health Ministry

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Iran has increased to 93,657, with the death toll nearing 6,000, the Health Ministry's spokesman, Kianush Jahanpur, said on Wednesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The total number of COVID-19 cases in Iran has increased to 93,657, with the death toll nearing 6,000, the Health Ministry's spokesman, Kianush Jahanpur, said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, 1,073 new COVID-19 cases have been detected.

The total number of those infected has reached 93,657. As many as 73,791 people have recovered," Jahanpur said, as aired by the Islamic Republic of Iran news Network broadcaster.

Over the past 24 hours, the country's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 80 to 5,957, he added.

On Tuesday, the country reported 1,112 new COVID-19 cases and 71 fatalities.

Related Topics

Iran

Recent Stories

Imran Nazir was more talented than Indian Sehwag: ..

42 seconds ago

Opinion of human rights watchdogs, int'l media goi ..

1 minute ago

Biden Sexual Assault Accuser Blasts Clinton for En ..

2 minutes ago

Ensure anti-dengue measures at GBS, markets: Secre ..

2 minutes ago

Zakat & Ushr deptt releases Rs 54.9 mln for 6100 d ..

2 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019 20)

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.