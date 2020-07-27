UrduPoint.com
Iran's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises By 212 To Nearly 16,000 - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 05:00 PM

Iran's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises by 212 to Nearly 16,000 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) Iran's COVID-19 death toll has risen to 15,912 after a further 212 deaths were reported in a single day, Sima Sadat Lari, a spokeswoman of the country's Ministry of Health, said Monday, as broadcast by the Islamic Republic of Iran news Network (IRINN).

Over the past month, the epidemiological situation in the country has worsened, both in terms of the average daily infection rate and the number of coronavirus-related deaths. Earlier in July, President Hassan Rouhani admitted that the country was currently facing a second wave of COVID-19, adding that Iran would overcome this crisis thanks to a collective effort.

According to the spokeswoman, the health authorities have registered 2,434 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours and the total toll reached 293,606. Meanwhile, the number of recoveries stands at 255,144.

The single-day record of the number of deaths in Iran ” 229 fatalities ” was recorded on July 21.

